Erdogan Denounces Attack on Damascus Church
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday vehemently condemned the fatal terrorist assault on the Mar Ilyas Church located in Damascus, Syria’s capital city.
On social media platform X, he denounced “the heinous terrorist attack carried out on the Mar Ilyas Church in Damascus.”
Erdogan expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims, as well as to the Syrian government and the Syrian people.
“I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.
He also highlighted that this attack was intended to undermine peace, security, and harmony within Syria and the wider region.
“In the face of this vile terrorist act targeting Syria’s peace, internal stability, and culture of living together, we stand with the Syrian people and government,” Erdogan affirmed.
Furthermore, he emphasized Ankara’s unwavering backing of Syria’s fight against terrorism.
“We will never allow our neighbor and brother Syria, which is, for the first time in years, looking to the future with hope, to be dragged back into instability through the hands of proxy terrorist organizations,” he declared.
He concluded by asserting, “Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian government’s fight against terrorism.”
