Texas Vet Loan Rates Update Reflects Commitment To Veteran Homebuyers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shirley Mueller has announced the latest rate adjustments under the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) loan program, reinforcing its commitment to providing competitive housing solutions for service members and their families. Updated weekly, these rates reflect a continued focus on stability and financial accessibility for veterans in the state.The Texas Vet Loan program offers unique advantages, including favorable interest rates, no down payment, and flexible qualification criteria. Veterans with a service-connected disability rating of 30% or higher receive an additional 0.5% rate discount, an impactful benefit designed to ease the path to homeownership.Unlike conventional mortgage products, Texas Vet Loans are governed by consistent weekly rate changes. This offers borrowers a reliable window for decision-making and rate locking, providing peace of mind in a shifting housing market. Rates apply across VA, FHA, and conventional loan types under the Texas Veterans program umbrella, all tailored to meet diverse financial profiles.Shirley Mueller, a seasoned Texas VA home loan specialist, continues to guide veterans through these options. Her long-standing experience in originating over 3,000 VA loans ensures veterans receive informed assistance when navigating the lending process.For more information, reach out to Shirley Mueller at the contact information below to learn how these latest updates can support veteran homeownership goals.About Shirley Mueller:Shirley Mueller provides tailored VA and Texas Vet loan services for military personnel, veterans, and their families. Led by award-winning VA specialist Shirley Mueller, the team offers trusted mortgage expertise backed by decades of service and a focus on accessibility, transparency, and results.

