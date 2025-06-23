Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC Criticizes US, Israeli Attacks on Iran

2025-06-23 09:29:42
(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a powerful denunciation on Sunday regarding the recent military actions carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran, according to a draft statement released following the conclusion of its 51st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul.

This preliminary resolution, labeled No. 69/51-POL, focused on the latest hostile acts by Israel against Iran, and firmly condemned them.

"Israel attacks on Iran, including repeated military attacks on civilian infrastructure, peaceful nuclear facilities, and the assassination of scientists, senior military commanders, and innocent civilians, including women and children, in grave violation of peremptory norms of international law and principles of the United Nations Charter, including prohibition of threat or use of force against sovereignty and territorial integrity of other States,” the document stated.

The resolution reaffirmed the unwavering support of the OIC and its member nations for the Iranian populace and leadership in response to these acts of aggression by Israel.

Additionally, the text stressed the necessity of halting Israeli assaults on Iranian territory and appealed to the global community to refrain from actions that might intensify tensions and put global and regional stability at risk.

The OIC also referenced UN Security Council Resolution 487, which strongly censures Israel’s attack on nuclear installations and urges Tel Aviv to cease such conduct and avoid any similar threats or operations going forward.

