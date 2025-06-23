Ashghal To Temporarily Close Exit 32 A On Sabah Al-Ahmed Corridor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announces a temporary closure of Exit No 32 at Al Thumama Interchange for those coming from the Mesaieed Road towards Sabah Al-Ahmed Corridor (Abu Hamour).

The closure effective Friday, June 27, 2025, at 12 midnight, will be in place for a day to carry out necessary maintenance work.



During the closure, which is coordinated with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Bu Hamour should use the alternative routes to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.

