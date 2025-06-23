Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Globally With UK Gifts Portal

Raksha Bandhan is coming up soon. For families separated by a longer distance, the UK Gifts Portal has made outstanding and professional plans for the hearty celebration of the festival. Since its inception in 2015, the company has helped thousands of sisters to send Rakhi to UK , USA, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, and 27 countries across Europe.

UK Gifts Portal, a registered business in England & Wales, has established a robust global delivery network, ensuring Rakhi and Rakhi gift hampers reach their destinations on time – and with love.

Send Rakhi to the UK with Speed and Care

The UK is home for over 1.8 million Indians. The company realises the essence of Raksha Bandhan which is an emotional and widely celebrated occasion. Whether you're looking to send Rakhi to London , Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, or smaller towns like Oxford and Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow, UK Gifts Portal guarantees seamless and next-day or same-day online Rakhi delivery in the UK.

“Our mission is to make Rakhi celebrations joyful and effortless, no matter where siblings are in the world,” says the founder and CEO of UK Gifts Portal.“We're proud to connect hearts across miles, bringing brothers and sisters together, especially during festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

Personalized Rakhi Gifts and Hampers

UK Gifts Portal offers an extensive selection of Rakhi for brothers. The selection also comes with exclusive Rakhi gift combos. It includes Indian sweets like: Kaju Katli and Besan Ladoo, premium chocolates, and nutritious dry fruits. The store also features personalized Rakhi gift hampers, allowing customers to add custom messages and select combinations that truly reflect their love.

With the UK Gifts Portal website, you can find Rakhis that you have never seen anywhere online, as our unique Rakhi Gift collection is carefully selected by hand and experts who cater to our customers as per the recent trends. All our Rakhis are handcrafted and designed by our team of experts, who have a very broad experience in online Rakhi delivery services worldwide. We know what kinds of Rakhi gifts a sister is looking for when it comes to sending Rakhi to USA from India, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe, or worldwide.

“We believe in making gifting more than just a delivery – it's about conveying love, tradition, and emotion,” adds the Marketing head of the portal.“Our personalized hampers are curated to bring a smile to every brother's face.

Why Choose UK Gifts Portal?

There are several outstanding features that make this specific gift portal the best choice to opt for. Established in 2015, the portal is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. We offer free shipping with no hidden costs and the ability to deliver last minute deliveries makes us a promising choice.

We offer a vast collection of Rakhis starting from traditional Rakhis to Kids' Rakhi ,Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhi pair and fancy designer Rakhi. The portal also helps you choose from personalised Rakhi gifts, allowing you to freely gift a diverse Rakhi. It also offers hampers with sweets, chocolates or dry-fruits and personalised messages to express your true bond.

Global Rakhi Delivery with Local Warehousing

One of the biggest advantages of shopping with UK Gifts Portal is its local warehousing strategy. This is designed to allow a faster, more reliable delivery. Since 2015, the company has shipped Rakhis from warehouses located within each delivery country. Warehouses include the regions in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and India. This means no customs delays, lower shipping costs, and on-time delivery. The company also offers options for last-minute orders.

“We don't just ship from India- we ship from within each country. That's how we ensure speed, reliability, and cost efficiency for our customers,” the founder explains.

About UK Gifts Portal

Founded by Bhavesh Sharma in 2015, UK Gifts Portal has grown to become the most reliable online Rakhi delivery platform for Indians living abroad. Based in London and registered in England & Wales, the company has redefined festive gifting with a customer-first approach. From Rakhi to Diwali gifts, Christmas gifts to Easter gifts, the platform offers everything needed to make celebrations complete, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

With a reputation built on quality, efficiency, and emotional connection, UK Gifts Portal continues to be the preferred choice to send Rakhi to the UK online , and now to many parts of the world.

Contact:

Website:

E-Mail: ...

Phone: +447405700518