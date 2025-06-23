403
Futures Edge Higher Following Iran Attack
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday amid escalating geopolitical tension after the U.S. joined Israel in striking Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend.
The TSX Composite Index slid 8.43 points to close Friday at 26,497.57. The index gained 68.44 points on the week, or 0.26%.
September futures eked up 0.2% Monday.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.03 cents to 72.99 cents U.S.
Iran said on Monday that the U.S. attack on its nuclear sites expanded the range of legitimate targets for its armed forces and called U.S. President Donald Trump a "gambler" for joining Israel's military campaign against the Islamic Republic.
Over the weekend, the U.S. had launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, and Trump hinted at the possibility of regime change in Iran.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday that he spoke with Trump on issues ranging across de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East, NATO's proposed summit this week and trade negotiations with the U.S.
From the corporate angle, First Quantum Minerals said an employee working at the company's Trident project in Zambia passed away following an incident involving a dump truck.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange weakened Friday 4.79 points to 711.18. Over the last five sessions, the index slumped 9.95 points, or 1.38%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures were little changed on Monday even after the United States entered Israel's war against Iran over the weekend by striking three nuclear sites as the increase in oil prices was relatively tame.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dived 59 points, or 0.1%, to 42,456.
Futures for the S&P 500 index lost 4.5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,013.5
Futures for the NASDAQ slid 32 points, or 0.1%, to 21,812.75.
The U.S. launched attacks Saturday at Iranian sites in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz, surprising investors who were expecting more diplomacy to possibly take place after Trump said on Friday that he would make a decision to attack Iran“within the next two weeks,” according to the White House.
Oil prices had already spiked in recent weeks following the increased tensions in the Middle East. U.S. crude oil futures on Sunday night reached highs not seen since January before paring those gains. WTI was last about 1% higher at $74.68 per barrel.
Trump said in a Saturday evening speech from the White House after the attacks, that“there will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.”
Now traders braced for Iran's retaliation with the hope that the country would not use an option that could risk a broader conflict and the removal of the regime there. Iran could target U.S. personnel in nearby bases or close the Strait of Hormuz, which would majorly disrupt global oil flows.
A prolonged blocking of the strait could boost oil prices above $100 per barrel. In a Sunday interview, with Fox News, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for the Chinese government to step in and prevent Iran from closing the key trade route. China remains Iran's most important oil customer.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index skidded 0.1% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng climbed 0.7%
Oil prices forged up a dollar to $74.84 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices shone brighter $6.90 to $3,392.60 U.S. an ounce.
