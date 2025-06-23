403
Hot air balloon causes death of eight people in Brazil
(MENAFN) In Praia Grande, a popular tourist spot in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, eight people lost their lives on Saturday when a hot air balloon carrying tourists caught fire and crashed, according to regional authorities.
The balloon was carrying 21 passengers when it suddenly burst into flames and plummeted to the ground—a moment recorded by nearby tourists and widely shared on social media.
“There were 21 people on board—8 fatalities and 13 survivors,” Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello said on the social platform X.
Praia Grande is known as one of southern Brazil’s top destinations for hot air balloon rides.
