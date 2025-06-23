Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Rushes to Evacuate Citizens from Iran

2025-06-23 07:36:19
(MENAFN) Media reports that Indonesia has successfully evacuated 96 of its citizens from Iran as tensions soar between Iran and Israel.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed that all evacuees were transported to Azerbaijan on Saturday before boarding flights back to Indonesia.

During a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the 51st Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers session in Istanbul, Turkiye, held June 21-22, Sugiono expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s crucial support in the evacuation process.

According to a statement released by Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, the return of Indonesian nationals from Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, will occur in multiple phases.

Judha Nugraha, director of citizen protection at the ministry, detailed that the first group is scheduled to depart on a commercial flight Monday, arriving in Jakarta by Tuesday.

MENAFN23062025000045017169ID1109709691

