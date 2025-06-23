Iran Calls US Attack Clear Violation Of UN Security Council Resolution

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The US attack on Iran is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2234, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He believes that when a nation armed with nuclear weapons faces aggression from two other nuclear-armed nations, it's a real kick in the teeth for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.