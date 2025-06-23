Croatia Invests In Azerbaijan For First Time In Years
In the first quarter of 2025, Croatia directed $1.263 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Azerbaijani economy, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
