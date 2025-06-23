CMC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
5/31/2025
2/28/2025
11/30/2024
8/31/2024
5/31/2024
5/31/2025
5/31/2024
North America Steel Group
Net sales to external customers
$ 1,562,286
$ 1,386,848
$ 1,518,637
$ 1,559,520
$ 1,671,358
$ 4,467,771
$ 4,750,210
Adjusted EBITDA
185,984
128,818
188,205
210,932
246,304
503,007
735,418
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.9 %
9.3 %
12.4 %
13.5 %
14.7 %
11.3 %
15.5 %
External tons shipped
Raw materials
385
312
339
360
371
1,036
1,092
Rebar
534
503
549
522
520
1,586
1,502
Merchant bar and other
264
243
241
237
244
748
708
Steel products
798
746
790
759
764
2,334
2,210
Downstream products
355
298
356
361
371
1,009
1,033
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$ 809
$ 956
$ 874
$ 866
$ 970
$ 875
$ 877
Steel products
859
814
812
843
891
829
896
Downstream products
1,212
1,221
1,259
1,311
1,330
1,231
1,358
Cost of raw materials per ton
$ 617
$ 713
$ 677
$ 664
$ 717
$ 665
$ 651
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$ 360
$ 338
$ 323
$ 321
$ 353
$ 340
$ 358
Steel products metal margin per ton
$ 499
$ 476
$ 489
$ 522
$ 538
$ 489
$ 538
Europe Steel Group
Net sales to external customers
$ 247,590
$ 198,029
$ 209,407
$ 222,085
$ 208,806
$ 655,026
$ 626,481
Adjusted EBITDA
3,593
752
25,839
(3,622)
(4,192)
30,184
26,139
Adjusted EBITDA margin
1.5 %
0.4 %
12.3 %
(1.6) %
(2.0) %
4.6 %
4.2 %
External tons shipped
Rebar
88
100
107
98
80
295
266
Merchant bar and other
271
210
206
221
217
687
649
Steel products
359
310
313
319
297
982
915
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$ 663
$ 612
$ 639
$ 667
$ 681
$ 639
$ 661
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$ 370
$ 337
$ 370
$ 383
$ 389
$ 360
$ 383
Steel products metal margin per ton
$ 293
$ 275
$ 269
$ 284
$ 292
$ 279
$ 278
Emerging Businesses Group
Net sales to external customers
$ 197,454
$ 158,864
$ 169,415
$ 195,571
$ 188,593
$ 525,733
$ 521,826
Adjusted EBITDA
40,912
23,519
22,660
42,519
38,220
87,091
87,011
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.7 %
14.8 %
13.4 %
21.7 %
20.3 %
16.6 %
16.7 %
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Net sales to external customers
North America Steel Group
$ 1,562,286
$ 1,386,848
$ 1,518,637
$ 1,559,520
$ 1,671,358
$ 4,467,771
$ 4,750,210
Europe Steel Group
247,590
198,029
209,407
222,085
208,806
655,026
626,481
Emerging Businesses Group
197,454
158,864
169,415
195,571
188,593
525,733
521,826
Corporate and Other
12,654
10,635
12,143
18,973
9,728
35,432
31,306
Total net sales to external customers
$ 2,019,984
$ 1,754,376
$ 1,909,602
$ 1,996,149
$ 2,078,485
$ 5,683,962
$ 5,929,823
Adjusted EBITDA
North America Steel Group
$ 185,984
$ 128,818
$ 188,205
$ 210,932
$ 246,304
$ 503,007
$ 735,418
Europe Steel Group
3,593
752
25,839
(3,622)
(4,192)
30,184
26,139
Emerging Businesses Group
40,912
23,519
22,660
42,519
38,220
87,091
87,011
Corporate and Other
(36,952)
(34,852)
(386,245)
(25,189)
(37,070)
(458,049)
(102,569)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 193,537
$ 118,237
$ (149,541)
$ 224,640
$ 243,262
$ 162,233
$ 745,999
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net sales
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Interest expense
Litigation expense
Net costs and operating expenses
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
Income tax expense (benefit)
Net earnings (loss)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.74
$ 1.03
$ (0.59)
$ 3.28
Diluted
0.73
1.02
(0.59)
3.25
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.18
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
Average basic shares outstanding
112,700,136
115,529,942
113,437,950
116,228,826
Average diluted shares outstanding
113,559,456
116,664,885
113,437,950
117,583,055
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 892,998
$ 857,922
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,839 and $3,494)
1,155,995
1,158,946
Inventories, net
1,005,290
971,755
Prepaid and other current assets
303,222
285,489
Assets held for sale
1,204
18,656
Total current assets
3,358,709
3,292,768
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,690,050
2,577,136
Intangible assets, net
216,464
234,869
Goodwill
386,544
385,630
Other noncurrent assets
342,056
327,436
Total assets
$ 6,993,823
$ 6,817,839
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 363,980
$ 350,550
Accrued contingent litigation-related loss
358,496
-
Other accrued expenses and payables
411,546
445,514
Current maturities of long-term debt
41,394
38,786
Total current liabilities
1,175,416
834,850
Deferred income taxes
186,643
276,908
Other noncurrent liabilities
231,167
255,222
Long-term debt
1,302,835
1,150,835
Total liabilities
2,896,061
2,517,815
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 112,159,119 and 114,104,057 shares
1,290
1,290
Additional paid-in capital
400,897
407,232
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,538)
(85,952)
Retained earnings
4,375,466
4,503,885
Less treasury stock, 16,901,545 and 14,956,607 shares at cost
(646,613)
(526,679)
Stockholders' equity
4,097,502
4,299,776
Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests
260
248
Total stockholders' equity
4,097,762
4,300,024
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,993,823
$ 6,817,839
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended May 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$ (67,119)
|
|
$ 381,560
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
213,397
|
|
208,177
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
27,816
|
|
35,893
|
Write-down of inventory
|
|
20,665
|
|
6,586
|
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
|
|
(94,217)
|
|
(4,066)
|
Litigation expense
|
|
358,496
|
|
-
|
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction
|
|
(2,786)
|
|
-
|
Asset impairments
|
|
1,171
|
|
150
|
Other
|
|
3,384
|
|
3,534
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(60,942)
|
|
(83,943)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
399,865
|
|
547,891
|
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(293,904)
|
|
(242,803)
|
Proceeds from government assistance related to property, plant and equipment
|
|
25,000
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
5,439
|
|
-
|
Other
|
|
844
|
|
1,856
|
Net cash flows used by investing activities
|
|
(262,621)
|
|
(240,947)
|
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
|
|
147,724
|
|
-
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
(30,403)
|
|
(27,484)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
(606)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities
|
|
29,758
|
|
142,015
|
Repayments under accounts receivable facilities
|
|
(29,758)
|
|
(122,284)
|
Treasury stock acquired
|
|
(148,854)
|
|
(128,164)
|
Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans
|
|
(9,551)
|
|
(8,563)
|
Dividends
|
|
(61,300)
|
|
(58,189)
|
Contribution from non-controlling interest
|
|
12
|
|
7
|
Net cash flows used by financing activities
|
|
(102,978)
|
|
(202,662)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
1,307
|
|
511
|
Increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|
|
35,573
|
|
104,793
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
859,555
|
|
595,717
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 895,128
|
|
$ 700,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$ 95,976
|
|
$ 131,229
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
37,190
|
|
35,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 892,998
|
|
$ 698,338
|
Restricted cash
|
|
2,130
|
|
2,172
|
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 895,128
|
|
$ 700,510
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.
Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. The adjustment "Litigation expense" represents a provision recorded in the three months ended November 30, 2024 related to the judgment in the Pacific Steel Group litigation and, with respect to subsequent periods, interest expense on the judgment amount.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.
A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
5/31/2025
|
|
2/28/2025
|
|
11/30/2024
|
|
8/31/2024
|
|
5/31/2024
|
|
5/31/2025
|
|
5/31/2024
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 83,126
|
|
$ 25,473
|
|
$ (175,718)
|
|
$ 103,931
|
|
$ 119,440
|
|
$ (67,119)
|
|
$ 381,560
|
Interest expense
|
|
10,864
|
|
11,167
|
|
11,322
|
|
12,142
|
|
12,117
|
|
33,353
|
|
35,751
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
26,386
|
|
10,627
|
|
(55,582)
|
|
29,819
|
|
40,867
|
|
(18,569)
|
|
120,361
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
72,376
|
|
70,584
|
|
70,437
|
|
72,190
|
|
70,692
|
|
213,397
|
|
208,177
|
Asset impairments
|
|
785
|
|
386
|
|
-
|
|
6,558
|
|
146
|
|
1,171
|
|
150
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
193,537
|
|
118,237
|
|
(149,541)
|
|
224,640
|
|
243,262
|
|
162,233
|
|
745,999
|
Non-cash equity compensation
|
|
9,546
|
|
8,038
|
|
10,232
|
|
9,173
|
|
12,846
|
|
27,816
|
|
35,893
|
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions
|
|
(2,786)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(6,748)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,786)
|
|
-
|
Litigation expense
|
|
3,776
|
|
4,720
|
|
350,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
358,496
|
|
-
|
Core EBITDA
|
|
$ 204,073
|
|
$ 130,995
|
|
$ 210,691
|
|
$ 227,065
|
|
$ 256,108
|
|
$ 545,759
|
|
$ 781,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$ 2,019,984
|
|
$ 1,754,376
|
|
$ 1,909,602
|
|
$ 1,996,149
|
|
$ 2,078,485
|
|
$ 5,683,962
|
|
$ 5,929,823
|
Core EBITDA margin
|
|
10.1 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
12.3 %
|
|
9.6 %
|
|
13.2 %
A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted earnings is provided below:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
5/31/2025
|
|
2/28/2025
|
|
11/30/2024
|
|
8/31/2024
|
|
5/31/2024
|
|
5/31/2025
|
|
5/31/2024
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 83,126
|
|
$ 25,473
|
|
$ (175,718)
|
|
$ 103,931
|
|
$ 119,440
|
|
$ (67,119)
|
|
$ 381,560
|
Asset impairments
|
|
785
|
|
386
|
|
-
|
|
6,558
|
|
146
|
|
1,171
|
|
150
|
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions
|
|
(2,786)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(6,748)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,786)
|
|
-
|
Litigation expense
|
|
3,776
|
|
4,720
|
|
350,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
358,496
|
|
-
|
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
|
|
$ 1,775
|
|
$ 5,106
|
|
$ 350,000
|
|
$ (190)
|
|
$ 146
|
|
$ 356,881
|
|
$ 150
|
Related tax effects on adjustments
|
|
(505)
|
|
(1,237)
|
|
(85,750)
|
|
40
|
|
(31)
|
|
(87,492)
|
|
(32)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
|
$ 84,396
|
|
$ 29,342
|
|
$ 88,532
|
|
$ 103,781
|
|
$ 119,555
|
|
$ 202,270
|
|
$ 381,678
|
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ (1.54)
|
|
$ 0.90
|
|
$ 1.02
|
|
$ (0.59)
|
|
$ 3.25
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
|
$ 0.74
|
|
$ 0.26
|
|
$ 0.78
|
|
$ 0.90
|
|
$ 1.02
|
|
$ 1.78
|
|
$ 3.25
SOURCE Commercial Metals CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment