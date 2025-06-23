Nibav Lifts Introduces CE Certified Pneumatic Home Elevator In India

best home lifts in india

- Nibav Home LiftsCHENNAI, INDIA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nibav Home Lifts , a global brand in residential mobility solutions, has announced the launch of its next-generation CE-certified pneumatic home elevators designed and engineered specifically for Indian homes. With over 12,000 installations across 12 countries, the brand continues its growth in India by offering space-saving elevators that meet international standards for safety and performance.The newly certified elevator series integrates European-standard safety protocols with a compact, modular design suited for existing Indian homes. With this update, Nibav reaffirms its commitment to accessible, future-ready home infrastructure without the need for major structural alterations. This announcement comes at a time when urban infrastructure in India is undergoing rapid transformation, and demand for smart, space-efficient in-home mobility is at an all-time high.Product Overview and Industry SignificanceThe latest home lifts are built with a 1010 mm diameter footprint and function without requiring pits, machine rooms, or shafts-addressing common installation barriers in urban Indian residences. These lifts also hold CE certification and have undergone TÜV SÜD testing, ensuring adherence to stringent international safety benchmarks. The manufacturing and quality control process is ISO 9001:2015 compliant.Key features of the product line include:Pre-engineered plug-and-play structure for quick assemblySix-point safety system, including emergency braking and battery backupOperation on single-phase power with minimal energy consumptionNo oil, counterweight, or lubrication requiredMinimal maintenance requirements with long-term durabilityThese features position the new series as a reliable, low-maintenance solution for homeowners seeking to improve accessibility without sacrificing style or safety.Technological Enhancements and ConnectivityIn response to increased demand for home automation, the newly launched elevators support several smart features:Integrated touchscreen floor panelsAlexa-enabled voice controlRemote diagnostics and real-time monitoring via mobile appThe elevators can be fully integrated into smart home ecosystems, allowing for greater convenience and customisation. Users can track elevator status, receive performance updates, and even schedule maintenance, all from a dedicated mobile interface.Applications in Indian Residential ArchitectureThe home elevators have been adapted for use in a wide range of residential formats, including duplexes, villas, and compact urban apartments. Their ability to be installed post-construction, without heavy civil work, makes them suitable for both new and retrofit projects. This flexibility addresses a significant challenge in India's housing sector, where structural limitations often prevent the integration of traditional lift systems.The Series IV model remains the flagship offering, featuring a glass cabin, aluminum-polycarbonate structure, and 360° visibility. All components are factory-built for precise, on-site modular installation. With its blend of engineering precision and visual appeal, the Series IV caters to homeowners looking to modernise their homes with minimal disruption.Local Support and Service FrameworkNibav Lifts India maintains a national network of trained technicians and support personnel across major Indian cities. Services include:Pre-installation site assessmentsEnd-to-end professional installation by in-house teamsScheduled annual maintenance and extended warranty optionsLocalised service response for faster support resolutionThis robust after-sales ecosystem helps ensure that every customer receives ongoing assistance throughout the product lifecycle.About Nibav Home Lifts IndiaNibav Home Lifts India is part of the global Nibav Lifts Group, providing pneumatic home elevator solutions tailored for residential applications. With over 12,000 units installed across more than a dozen countries, the company combines international standards with local engineering to create lifts that are compact, energy-efficient, and safe for everyday use. The company's innovations have been widely adopted across North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe, and it is now expanding its influence further into India's rapidly urbanising landscape.

