President Of Uzbekistan To Strengthen Ties With Mongolia In Upcoming State Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Mongolia on June 24-25 at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

During the engagement in Ulaanbaatar, a succession of elevated bilateral dialogues and negotiations is strategically scheduled.

The agenda encompasses deliberations aimed at augmenting the bilateral rapport between Uzbekistan and Mongolia, focusing on the enhancement of amicable ties and pragmatic collaboration.



Core focal points will center on augmenting trade throughput and broadening the spectrum of commodities exchanged, propelling collaborative initiatives across sectors such as manufacturing, agribusiness, resource extraction, logistics, and other strategic domains, while perpetuating dynamic cultural and humanitarian interactions.



Subsequent to the conclave, a suite of accords is anticipated to be ratified.