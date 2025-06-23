403
Iran Fires New Missile Barrage at Israel
(MENAFN) Iran launched a fresh series of missiles targeting Israel on Monday, as tensions between the two nations continue to rise, according to the Israeli military.
A military communiqué stated that the recent missile attack caused air-raid alarms to sound in central and northern regions of Israel.
The army confirmed that air defense systems were actively engaged in intercepting the incoming Iranian missiles.
An Israeli broadcaster reported that more than 15 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with explosions audible in Jerusalem and the southern city of Ashdod.
Sirens were triggered in the northern city of Haifa, Jerusalem, and Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster added.
A newspaper noted that air-raid sirens blared for 40 minutes across Israel, marking the longest duration since the outbreak of the conflict.
No details have yet emerged concerning casualties or property damage.
Meanwhile, another Israeli newspaper reported that southern parts of Israel experienced power outages due to damage to an electricity supply company caused by the attacks.
The aerial confrontation between Israel and Iran began on June 13, when Tel Aviv executed a surprise strike against multiple locations within Iran, including military and nuclear sites.
This provoked retaliatory missile launches by Tehran.
