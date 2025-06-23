403
Gaza approaches fifty-six thousand deaths as Israel genocide continues
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday that at least 55,959 Palestinians have lost their lives since Israel’s military campaign began in October 2023.
In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 51 bodies, and 104 people were injured, pushing the total number of wounded to 131,242 amid the Israeli assault.
The ministry also noted that many victims remain trapped beneath rubble and along roadways, with rescue efforts hindered by ongoing conflict.
Israeli forces resumed their attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, resulting in 5,647 deaths and 19,201 injuries since then. This escalation broke a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in effect since January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military operations in the enclave.
