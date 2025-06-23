403
Iranian FM dismisses renewed calls for diplomatic talks
(MENAFN) At a press conference in Istanbul on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that the recent U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities has “crossed every red line,” warning that the prospects for diplomacy may now be in jeopardy.
Araghchi described the strikes as an “outrageous, grave, and unprecedented violation of fundamental principles of the Charter of the UN and international law.” He condemned the U.S. military action against what he termed Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites in the strongest terms.
The minister emphasized Iran’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and territory by any means necessary, responding not only to “U.S. military aggression” but also to “Israel’s unlawful actions.”
Araghchi dismissed calls for renewed diplomatic talks as “irrelevant,” pointing out that negotiations were underway when the attacks occurred. “We were in the middle of talks with the US when Israelis blow it up. And again, we were in the middle of talks, and negotiations with Europeans happened only two days ago in Geneva. This time, Americans decided to blow it up,” he stated.
He criticized Israel’s role in the escalation, echoing a comment by the German chancellor labeling it a “dirty job,” and expressed regret over the support given to these actions. “They supported that dirty job, it’s a shame,” he added.
Highlighting concerns over the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Araghchi questioned its effectiveness in protecting Iran despite the country’s full compliance. He asked, “Why countries pursuing peaceful nuclear energy should rely on the treaty?”
