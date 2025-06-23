Building Thermal Insulation Market Worth $37.0 Billion By 2028, At 4.8%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The increasing need for green buildings to combat global warming drives the demand for insulation materials in residential and non-residential buildings. Stringent regulations on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing investments in net-zero energy or low carbon buildings are expected to drive the building thermal insulation market.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Building Thermal Insulation Market”

311 - Market Data Tables

64 – Figures

262 - Pages

List of Key Players in Building Thermal Insulation Market:

Kingspan Group PLC (UK)Knauf Gips KG (Germany)Owens Corning (US)Rockwool A/S (Denmark)Saint-Gobain SA (France)BASF SE (Germany)Dow Inc. (US),Johns Manville Corporation (US)GAF Materials Corporation (US)CNBM Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Building Thermal Insulation Market:

Stringent environmental regulationsFluctuation in prices of plastic foamHigh energy requirementsLack of awareness on building thermal insulation

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on material, the building thermal insulation market is segmented as Glass Wool, Stone Wool, and Plastic Foam. Plastic foam was the largest segment in global building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2022. This is mainly due to its high thermal resistance (R-Value), versatility, strength, and life span. The long-life cycle of plastic foam insulation leads to its usage in applications such as walls, floors, and roofs. Its high thermal resistance, versatility, strength, and life span emphasize the need of plastic foam in the building thermal insulation market.

Based on building type, the building thermal insulation market is segmented as residential, and non-residential. Notably, the residential segment emerged as the market leader in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position through 2028. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, sustainability imperatives, regulatory dynamics, and technological advancements of materials with exceptional insulating qualities and environmental friendliness have contributed to the residential segment's leadership in the building thermal insulation market.

Get Customization on this Report:

Based on application, the building thermal insulation market is segmented as roof insulation, floor insulation, and wall insulation. Wall insulation is estimated to be the largest application for building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The dominance is due to the increasing use of insulation for blankets, concrete blocks, foam boards, insulating concrete form, and structural insulated panels. The rising energy efficient buildings drive the demand for wall insulation in building thermal insulation market.

Based on region, Europe stands out as the fastest growing market for building thermal insulation. Europe's dominance in the building thermal insulation market has been largely driven by technological innovation. The region is home to research and development centers as well as a bustling startup and innovation community that is concentrated on sustainable solutions. The market for building thermal insulation grew due to the growth in construction activities and the ease of recyclability of used building thermal insulation materials, leading to a substantial expansion of the building thermal insulation market in Europe.

Browse Adjacent Markets Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: