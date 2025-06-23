Sunil Jagani President And CTO, Alliancetek: Why Model Context Protocol (MCP) Will Redefine Enterprise AI

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As enterprises across industries race to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a crucial transformation is on the horizon. It goes beyond smarter algorithms and bigger models. According to Sunil Jagani, President and Chief Technology Officer of global IT consulting firm AllianceTek , theis poised to become the defining innovation of enterprise AI, setting the stage for intelligent, secure, and context-aware automation across all business functions.

Jagani , a veteran technology strategist and founder of AllianceTek, has spent over two decades helping businesses optimize operations by aligning technology with process and people. With a Master's degree in Software Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a strong background in financial tech, his insights carry weight across boardrooms and development teams alike.

In his latest industry perspective, Sunil Jagani sheds light on why MCP is more than a technical upgrade - it's a paradigm shift

The AI Maturity Gap: Why Today's Models Aren't Enough

“In its current state, enterprise AI is like a brilliant intern - high IQ, low context,” Jagani says.“We've seen remarkable progress with large language models (LLMs), but their inability to understand enterprise-specific data, workflows, and permissions severely limits their utility.”

According to Jagani, the challenge isn't about model sophistication. It's about contextual intelligence - the ability for AI to understand who the user is, what their role entails, and how information should flow across departments securely.

“This is where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes into play - a foundational framework that gives AI systems the structure they need to truly function within enterprise environments,” he explains.

What is MCP - and Why Is It a Game-Changer?

Proposed by Microsoft, MCP is a standardized protocol that defines how AI agents, such as Copilots, interact with business systems in a context-aware, secure, and compliant manner. It outlines the who, what, and how of AI-driven action in enterprise workflows.

MCP allows AI to:



Recognize user identity and role-based access



Integrate real-time context from tools like Salesforce, Outlook, SAP, or Teams



Maintain continuity across applications and sessions

Respect enterprise security and governance frameworks



“Think of it as the TCP/IP for enterprise AI ,” Jagani says.“It creates a layer of intelligence that allows systems to speak the same language - securely and effectively.”

Breaking Down the Problem: Siloed AI

Jagani likens current AI implementations to disconnected islands of intelligence.“They can summarize documents, generate responses, and automate emails - but they can't see the bigger picture,” he explains.“Without knowing where they fit within the enterprise structure, their value remains transactional.”

Consider this: Can your AI model understand how CRM data relates to supply chain delays in your ERP? Can it trigger workflows across departments while maintaining compliance? Can it coordinate tasks with other agents?

“The answer, until now, has largely been no,” Jagani says.“MCP changes that.”

What MCP Makes Possible

With MCP, the potential use cases expand dramatically:



Context-Aware Assistants : AI that understands not just what you're doing but why, enabling more proactive and personalized support.



Cross-System Workflow Automation : Seamless orchestration of processes across business applications.



Memory and Continuity : Persistent task tracking and follow-through, similar to a human assistant.

Agent Collaboration : Multiple AI agents working together to achieve complex business goals.



“This is the difference between having a helpful tool and a capable teammate,” Jagani asserts.

Real-World Applications Across Industries

MCP is not a theory - it's a practical solution for pressing enterprise needs. Jagani outlines several use cases:

In Finance:

An MCP-enabled AI agent can reconcile inconsistencies between invoices in Dynamics 365 and notify finance teams in Teams, escalating issues only when necessary - securely and contextually.

In Healthcare:

AI can retrieve patient data, cross-reference clinical guidelines, and book diagnostic tests while adhering to HIPAA regulations and provider roles.

In Manufacturing:

AI can monitor IoT sensor data on factory floors, flag anomalies in real-time, update ERP systems, and alert supervisors - all within approved access protocols.

Security & Governance First

“One of the most impressive aspects of MCP is how seriously it treats security,” Jagani emphasizes.

Enterprise environments are governed by strict compliance standards. MCP supports:



Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)



Data encryption and compliance



Full audit trails and user intent validation

Integration with enterprise identity systems



“Trust is non-negotiable in AI,” Jagani says.“MCP ensures that enterprise AI doesn't just work - it works responsibly.”

Timing Is Everything: Why Now?

According to Jagani, the enterprise world is at an inflection point. As AI tools proliferate, the challenge is no longer model availability but orchestration ; the ability to plug AI into business logic safely and meaningfully.

“MCP doesn't just make AI smarter. It makes AI belong in the enterprise,” he explains.“It's the scaffolding for a future where AI isn't just embedded in apps; it becomes a decision-making partner.”

Final Thought:“We Don't Need More Models. We Need Smarter Context.”

Jagani believes that MCP is the missing layer in the AI enterprise stack - one that bridges intelligence and action.

“We're past the era of AI experiments,” he concludes.“Now it's about enterprise transformation. And transformation demands more than tech. It requires understanding, trust, and integration.”

AllianceTek, under Jagani's leadership, is already guiding clients through the adoption of context-aware technologies. With a global team of over 100 specialists across the U.S. and India, the firm remains at the forefront of customized IT solutions that unlock real business value.

“By embracing MCP and the principles it represents,” Jagani says,“companies won't just implement AI; they'll evolve with it.”

About Sunil Jagani

Sunil Jagani is the Founder and CTO of AllianceTek, a global IT consulting firm dedicated to aligning people, processes, and technology for optimal business performance. With a background in software engineering and extensive experience across fintech and enterprise IT landscapes, Sunil is a sought-after thought leader on AI, digital transformation, and enterprise systems integration.

About AllianceTek

Founded in 2004, AllianceTek is a global technology partner specializing in enterprise software development, system integration, and IT consulting. With offices in the U.S. and India, the company delivers customized solutions to clients worldwide, focusing on innovation, efficiency, and business agility.