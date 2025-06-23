403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intense Downpours Leave Two Dead in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Over the weekend, northern Vietnam was battered by intense downpours that resulted in two fatalities and widespread damage to homes and farmland, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority’s Monday update.
The deaths were reported in Bac Kan and Bac Giang provinces, while three additional individuals remain unaccounted for in the provinces of Thai Nguyen and Lang Son.
The storms caused flooding over more than 2,600 hectares of agricultural land throughout the affected areas, the authority’s statement revealed.
Authorities have urged local officials in Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and Hanoi to increase surveillance and security measures along the dike systems to ensure any problems are quickly identified and managed.
According to the National Statistics Office, natural calamities have claimed or left missing 40 people across Vietnam in the first five months of this year.
The deaths were reported in Bac Kan and Bac Giang provinces, while three additional individuals remain unaccounted for in the provinces of Thai Nguyen and Lang Son.
The storms caused flooding over more than 2,600 hectares of agricultural land throughout the affected areas, the authority’s statement revealed.
Authorities have urged local officials in Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and Hanoi to increase surveillance and security measures along the dike systems to ensure any problems are quickly identified and managed.
According to the National Statistics Office, natural calamities have claimed or left missing 40 people across Vietnam in the first five months of this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment