Intense Downpours Leave Two Dead in Vietnam


2025-06-23 02:38:07
(MENAFN) Over the weekend, northern Vietnam was battered by intense downpours that resulted in two fatalities and widespread damage to homes and farmland, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority’s Monday update.

The deaths were reported in Bac Kan and Bac Giang provinces, while three additional individuals remain unaccounted for in the provinces of Thai Nguyen and Lang Son.

The storms caused flooding over more than 2,600 hectares of agricultural land throughout the affected areas, the authority’s statement revealed.

Authorities have urged local officials in Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and Hanoi to increase surveillance and security measures along the dike systems to ensure any problems are quickly identified and managed.

According to the National Statistics Office, natural calamities have claimed or left missing 40 people across Vietnam in the first five months of this year.

