403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Vigilant
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the U.S. State Department released a Worldwide Caution Security Alert, urging Americans abroad to remain vigilant amid escalating tensions.
Posted on its official website, the notice highlighted that "The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East."
The advisory also warned of possible protests targeting U.S. citizens and assets overseas, stating, "There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."
This alert follows U.S. airstrikes on Saturday that targeted and reportedly destroyed three major Iranian nuclear facilities, with Washington asserting it has effectively dismantled Iran’s nuclear program.
Late Saturday night, President Donald Trump cautioned that any Iranian retaliation against the U.S. "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."
Additionally, the State Department had already issued warnings the previous week, advising Americans to avoid travel to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank due to ongoing armed conflicts, terrorism threats, and civil unrest.
Posted on its official website, the notice highlighted that "The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East."
The advisory also warned of possible protests targeting U.S. citizens and assets overseas, stating, "There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."
This alert follows U.S. airstrikes on Saturday that targeted and reportedly destroyed three major Iranian nuclear facilities, with Washington asserting it has effectively dismantled Iran’s nuclear program.
Late Saturday night, President Donald Trump cautioned that any Iranian retaliation against the U.S. "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."
Additionally, the State Department had already issued warnings the previous week, advising Americans to avoid travel to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank due to ongoing armed conflicts, terrorism threats, and civil unrest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment