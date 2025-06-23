Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Vigilant

U.S. Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Vigilant


2025-06-23 01:35:42
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the U.S. State Department released a Worldwide Caution Security Alert, urging Americans abroad to remain vigilant amid escalating tensions.

Posted on its official website, the notice highlighted that "The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East."

The advisory also warned of possible protests targeting U.S. citizens and assets overseas, stating, "There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."

This alert follows U.S. airstrikes on Saturday that targeted and reportedly destroyed three major Iranian nuclear facilities, with Washington asserting it has effectively dismantled Iran’s nuclear program.

Late Saturday night, President Donald Trump cautioned that any Iranian retaliation against the U.S. "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."

Additionally, the State Department had already issued warnings the previous week, advising Americans to avoid travel to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank due to ongoing armed conflicts, terrorism threats, and civil unrest.

MENAFN23062025000045017169ID1109708039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search