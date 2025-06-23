403
Algeria Denounces U.S. Air Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Algeria vehemently denounced the recent U.S. air attacks targeting Iranian nuclear installations, cautioning that such actions could severely destabilize the region, the Algerian Foreign Ministry declared.
The ministry conveyed its "deep concern" and "profound regret" regarding the intensification of conflict following the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, labeling the military operation as a "blatant disregard of repeated international calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations."
Algeria stressed that this surge in hostilities threatens to thrust the entire Middle East into "unprecedented danger with unpredictable consequences," urging all parties to seek a peaceful solution to the contentious Iranian nuclear issue.
"The priority must be an immediate return to dialogue," the ministry emphasized, underscoring Algeria’s dedication to the United Nations Charter and international law as the sole foundations for achieving a just and lasting peace.
The U.S. assault came in the wake of Israeli attacks launched since June 13, which targeted multiple Iranian locations, including nuclear and military facilities, resulting in the deaths of several senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.
In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes against Israel. According to the Iranian Health Ministry, over 400 people have died and more than 3,500 have been injured in Iran as of Saturday. Israeli officials reported 24 deaths on their side.
