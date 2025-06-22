Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services Of Orlando Opens New Location To Serve Central Florida With Expert Commercial Services

Orlando Chiller Service

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services of Orlando, a leading veteran-owned mechanical contractor, is proud to announce the grand opening of their new Central Florida location at 2065 Great Falls Way, Orlando, FL 32824. The new office will expand Vetcon's footprint in the region and deliver critical commercial services including HVAC Services, Pipe Fitting, Commercial Plumbing, and Roof Top AC Unit Installation and Repair to Orlando and surrounding areas.

This expansion signals a strategic move for the company, which has built a strong reputation in North and Central Florida for integrity-driven service, veteran leadership, and top-tier technical expertise. Businesses in Orlando, from hotels and hospitals to industrial warehouses and multi-unit developments, can now count on timely, reliable, and expert service from a contractor that brings military discipline and industry experience to every job.

Meeting Growing Demand for Commercial Mechanical Services in Orlando

As Orlando continues to experience explosive growth across the commercial and industrial sectors, the need for qualified HVAC and plumbing professionals has never been greater. Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services of Orlando is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, offering a full range of mechanical services designed for both new construction and retrofitting of existing systems.

"Orlando's development pipeline is one of the strongest in the Southeast, and commercial property owners need a trusted partner who can handle everything from pipe fitting to rooftop AC unit replacement," said Frederick Franks, President of Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services. "Our new location brings our proven service model closer to those clients."

Whether it's a full commercial build-out, a rooftop system overhaul, or large-scale plumbing installation, Vetcon's skilled technicians are ready to deploy quickly and complete projects with minimal disruption to business operations.

Services Offered at the New Orlando Location

The new Orlando location is fully equipped to offer a complete range of mechanical services for commercial clients. These include:

1. HVAC Services

From 20+ ton rooftop units to split systems and VRF/VRV systems, Vetcon offers expert HVAC installation, repair, and preventative maintenance. Their team handles everything from new installs to diagnosing complex faults and improving system efficiency.

2. Commercial Pipe Fitting

Skilled in industrial and commercial-grade pipe fitting, Vetcon supports systems that include steam, hot water, gas, chilled water, and compressed air. Services include fabrication, fitting, and welding for new and retrofitted piping infrastructure.

3. Commercial Plumbing Services

From sewer line installation to high-pressure water systems and fixture setups, Vetcon's licensed plumbers provide turnkey commercial plumbing solutions that meet code and are built for durability.

4. Rooftop AC Unit Installation & Repair

Rooftop package units (RTUs) are critical to many Orlando commercial buildings. Vetcon's specialized team provides installation, upgrade, and emergency repair services for rooftop AC units of all sizes.

Serving Hotels, Hospitals, Warehouses & Developers

Located near Orlando International Airport and the region's commercial corridors, the new Vetcon office will cater specifically to large-scale operations. Key target markets include:

Hotels & Resorts along International Drive and Disney Corridor

Medical Facilities and outpatient centers in Central Florida

Commercial Developers building retail or warehouse infrastructure

Industrial Facilities requiring heavy-duty mechanical systems

“We know the environment and we know the codes,” said Angel Rodriguez, Vice President of Operations.“Our ability to respond fast and manage projects with precision is exactly what our Orlando clients need."

With experience in working on high-rise hotels, distribution centers, and healthcare facilities, Vetcon ensures code-compliant installations that exceed performance expectations.

A Veteran-Owned Business with a Mission

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB) committed to delivering integrity, professionalism, and efficiency. Each project is overseen by licensed technicians with deep industry knowledge and military-grade accountability.

The company's core values are:

Honor – Upholding ethical service in all operations

Service – Delivering what clients need, when they need it

Excellence – Meeting and exceeding performance expectations

“We don't just finish the job – we ensure it's done to last,” said Franks.“We approach every project with precision, and our Orlando clients will see that right away.”

Why Orlando Businesses Choose Vetcon

Vetcon's service model has already gained traction in other parts of Central Florida including Ocala, Gainesville, and Apopka. Orlando businesses can now benefit from the same customer-first approach, which includes:

Fast Response Time – Critical in emergencies or fast-paced construction

Licensed, Insured, and Certified Technicians

Code Compliance & Permitting Assistance

Honest Pricing and Transparent Quotes

Warranty-backed Workmanship

From pre-construction planning to maintenance and repairs, Vetcon aims to become the go-to contractor for mechanical systems across the Orlando metro area.

