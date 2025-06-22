403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Voices Deep Concern Over Escalating Middle East Tensions, Urges Return To Talks
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 22 (Petra) The European Union on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, calling for immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stressed the urgency of reducing tensions, noting in a post on X that EU foreign ministers would convene on Monday to discuss the deteriorating regional landscape.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also urged restraint, emphasizing that continued escalation undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a long-term solution that would prevent future crises.
In a post on X, Lahbib reaffirmed Belgium's full support for the International Atomic Energy Agency and underlined the importance of its role in promoting nuclear safety and international oversight.
According to Agence France-Presse, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement urging Iran to return to negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement that addresses all concerns surrounding its nuclear program. "We are ready to contribute to this goal in coordination with all parties," the statement read.
Amman, June 22 (Petra) The European Union on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, calling for immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stressed the urgency of reducing tensions, noting in a post on X that EU foreign ministers would convene on Monday to discuss the deteriorating regional landscape.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also urged restraint, emphasizing that continued escalation undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a long-term solution that would prevent future crises.
In a post on X, Lahbib reaffirmed Belgium's full support for the International Atomic Energy Agency and underlined the importance of its role in promoting nuclear safety and international oversight.
According to Agence France-Presse, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement urging Iran to return to negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement that addresses all concerns surrounding its nuclear program. "We are ready to contribute to this goal in coordination with all parties," the statement read.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment