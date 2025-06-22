EU Voices Deep Concern Over Escalating Middle East Tensions, Urges Return To Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 22 (Petra) The European Union on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, calling for immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stressed the urgency of reducing tensions, noting in a post on X that EU foreign ministers would convene on Monday to discuss the deteriorating regional landscape.Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also urged restraint, emphasizing that continued escalation undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a long-term solution that would prevent future crises.In a post on X, Lahbib reaffirmed Belgium's full support for the International Atomic Energy Agency and underlined the importance of its role in promoting nuclear safety and international oversight.According to Agence France-Presse, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement urging Iran to return to negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement that addresses all concerns surrounding its nuclear program. "We are ready to contribute to this goal in coordination with all parties," the statement read.