Egypt To Host Global Forum On Coastal Urban Development, Sustainable Cities

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel Al-Wazir, along with Minister of Housing Sherif El-Sherbiny, inaugurated the 10th Builders of Egypt Forum on Sunday.

The forum marks a significant step as Egypt prepares to host a major international event focused on sustainable urban expansion, with a spotlight on transforming coastal areas-particularly the development of New Alamein City into a global destination for tourism and investment.

Key themes of the forum include the integration of advanced technologies for managing coastal cities, optimizing natural resource use, and addressing the challenges of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability. The event also highlights successful global case studies in green and smart urban investment.

As part of its broader“New Republic” vision, Egypt has launched 14 coastal cities that are redefining the nation's border governorates as thriving tourist and economic hubs. These cities, which form part of Egypt's fourth-generation urban development strategy, vary in size, location, and project scope. Leading examples include New Alamein, Ras El Hekma, Marina El Alamein Center, and the cities of Sidi Barrani, El-Negaila, El-Salloum, New Rashid, New Mansoura, New Port Said, and New Bir El-Abd.

Several countries are adopting similar strategies to capitalize on their geographic advantages, aiming to build new tourist cities that spur economic growth and increase foreign currency inflows. The forum serves as a platform for presenting such ambitions, offering investment opportunities that benefit both local and international stakeholders.

Government representatives and industry leaders will share their visions for continuing sustainable development programs and discuss planned initiatives to support key sectors-especially construction and its associated industries. The forum also sheds light on the evolution of construction companies in terms of technical capabilities, management structures, and the adoption of innovative implementation tools.

Another central focus is fostering collaboration among Egyptian construction firms across various specialties, with the goal of expanding the export of contracting services throughout the region. The event promotes partnerships aimed at enabling qualified companies to extend their operations to international markets.

Egyptian construction companies have played a pivotal role in driving the country's recent urban transformation. Their expertise in deploying advanced building technologies has been instrumental in executing flagship projects such as the high-rise residential towers in the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein, as well as critical infrastructure developments, including roads, bridges, and power networks.