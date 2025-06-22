403
U.S. Defense Chief Dismisses Iran Regime Change Claims
(MENAFN) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth firmly dismissed the notion that the recent US strikes on Iran aimed at regime change, speaking out on Sunday.
“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth declared during a press briefing alongside Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
His comments followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that American forces had executed “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities located in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, intensifying concerns over escalating regional conflict.
Hegseth explained that Trump approved a “precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel.”
He revealed that the mission’s planning required “months and weeks of positioning and preparation,” ensuring readiness for when Trump gave the order.
Highlighting the operation’s effectiveness, Hegseth described the US strikes on Iran as an “incredible and overwhelming success,” emphasizing, “We devastated the Iranian nuclear program.”
