ENG Vs IND: Why England And India Players Wear Black Armbands On Day 3 Of Headingley Test? Reason Explained

England and Team India players walked out to the field with black bands on their arms on Day 3 of the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22.

England resumed their first innings batting at 209/3, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook batting on 100 and 0. The hosts lost three wickets of Zak Crawley (4), Ben Duckett (62), and Joe Root (28) on Day 2, and all of them were removed by Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who registered figures of 3/48 in his spell of 13 overs.

The hosts of the five-match Test series assumed their first innings in Headingley after bundling out the visitors for 471, a sudden collapse from 430/4 after centuries by captain Shubman Gill (147) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134).

England and India players pay tribute to David 'Syd' Lawrence

England and Team India players wore black armbands as a tribute to former England pacer David 'Syd' Lawrence, who passed away earlier today. Lawrence was 61 at the time of his demise. He breathed his last after a year-long battle with motor neurone disease (MND), a rare disease that affects the brain and nerves, leading to muscle weakness and wasting.

Earlier this month, David 'Syd' Lawrence was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King Charles III's Birthday honours after raising money and awareness of the condition that ultimately claimed his life.

The BCCI took to their X handle and wrote,“Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away.”

Everyone at the ECB is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David 'Syd' Lawrence MBE. All of our thoughts are with David's family and friends during this difficult time.

David 'Syd' Lawrence was the first black player to have ever represented England in international cricket. He played five Tests for The Three Lions and picked 18 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 37.55 and an economy rate of 3.72.

In domestic cricket, Lawrence plied his trade for Gloucestershire, where he had an opportunity to be the bowling partner of former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh as a 17-year-old, showcasing his raw pace and potential that later earned him a spot in the national team. In first-class cricket, Lawrence has picked 497 wickets for Gloucestershire during his 16-year career, becoming one of the county's dependable fast bowlers.

Team India looks to gain momentum on Day 3

After Indian bowlers struggled to put England batters under pressure, except for Jasprit Bumrah, the visitors will look to regain momentum on Day 3 and circumscribe England's lead on a pitch that offers some assistance to the seamers.

Ollie Pope and Harry Brook were looking to build a good partnership until the former's stay at the crease was ended by Prasidh Krishna, who dismissed him for 106 off 137 balls at 225/4, providing a big breakthrough to Team India in the morning session. After Pope's dismissal, England skipper Ben Stokes joined Harry Brook at the crease to carry on the visitors' innings.

Harry Brook resorted to an ultra-attacking approach as he hit a four and a six off Prasidh Krishna in the opening over of the morning session on Day 3. At the time of writing this article, England were 271/4 after 64 overs, with Brook and Stokes batting on 36 and 20, respectively.