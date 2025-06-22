Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Latest Regional Developments


2025-06-22 08:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received a phone call Sunday from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.
During the phone call, they touched on the solid ties between the two countries and the latest developments in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict between Iran and the usurping Israeli entity. (end)
