Devastating Tornado Claims Three Lives in North Dakota
(MENAFN) In response to a devastating tornado that struck North Dakota’s Upper Midwest region, Governor Kelly Armstrong announced a statewide disaster declaration on Saturday. The violent storm claimed the lives of three individuals.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner confirmed during a press briefing that two men and one woman lost their lives on Friday night at two distinct locations within the city of Enderlin.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. local time Friday (0740 GMT Saturday), the Cass County Sheriff's Office received reports of tornado damage at a rural Enderlin residence. Upon arrival, deputies were informed by the Enderlin Fire Department that storm chasers had discovered two fatalities caused by the tornado, according to a statement posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
"Shortly after learning of this, the Enderlin Fire Department was dispatched to another location, and a third deceased person was found as a result of the tornado," the office reported. Deputies observed widespread destruction throughout the area and, alongside several partner agencies, initiated well-being checks on local residents.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota, noted on Facebook that "numerous severe thunderstorms passed through the area yesterday and into the night."
Expressing sympathy for those affected, Governor Armstrong posted on X: "Our hearts go out to the family & friends of the 3 North Dakotans who lost their lives in Friday's tornado and to the hard-hit community of Enderlin."
To support relief efforts, the governor has declared a statewide disaster and instructed state agencies to assist with response and recovery operations as necessary.
