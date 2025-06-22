Prime Minister Launches Ministry Of Social Development And Family's National Strategy 2025-2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani launched on Sunday, June 22, 2025, the National Strategy 2025-2030 of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, under the theme "From Care to Empowerment."

The launch ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, senior officials, and representatives of government bodies and civil society institutions.

On this occasion, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi said that the launch of the strategy represents a qualitative leap from a traditional care model to a more comprehensive, empowering, and sustainable approach based on a realistic understanding of the needs and challenges facing Qatari society.

The Minister noted that the strategy was the result of a collaborative effort involving various government entities, civil society institutions, and research centers.

The strategy is built on five main pillars. The first focuses on strengthening the cohesion of Qatari families by developing preventive policies, parental education programs, and mental health initiatives to create a stable and adaptable family environment.

The second pillar centers on empowering Qatari women and enhancing their participation across various sectors, particularly in leadership and decision-making positions.

The strategy also prioritizes supporting vulnerable groups, particularly persons with disabilities, the elderly, widows, divorcees, and orphans by providing comprehensive social protection and services that foster their independence and integration into society.

Another key focus is promoting a spirit of participation and solidarity by supporting civil society organizations, encouraging volunteerism, and ensuring the sustainability of charitable initiatives.

The final pillar aims to improve the standard of living for individuals and families through economic empowerment, support for productive families, development of social services via digital transformation, and the enhancement of institutional capabilities and national partnerships.