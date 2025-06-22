Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Catastrophe


2025-06-22 05:45:50
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned that Israeli military actions against Iran’s atomic infrastructure could trigger a catastrophe reminiscent of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

His warning follows rising tensions over possible Western strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

These remarks were made in the context of recent revelations that the United States is contemplating a military assault on Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear facility.

This installation, which has been constructed deep within a mountain to resist aerial bombardments, could be targeted using America’s advanced GBU-57 bunker-penetrating bombs. In contrast, Israel reportedly lacks similar high-impact weaponry.

“Everyone, even the Israeli defense minister, with his loud declaration about Khamenei's fate, must understand that attacks on nuclear facilities are extremely dangerous and can lead to a repeat of the Chernobyl tragedy,” declared Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, via a social media statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz intensified the rhetoric by labeling Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a “modern-day Hitler” who “can no longer be allowed to exist.”

