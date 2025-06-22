Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eurozone Endorses Bulgaria’s 2026 Entry

Eurozone Endorses Bulgaria’s 2026 Entry


2025-06-22 05:28:18
(MENAFN) On Thursday, euro area countries endorsed Bulgaria’s entry as the 21st member of the eurozone, aiming for the nation to adopt the euro by January 2026.

The EU’s Ecofin Council is set to vote on the necessary legal measures for Bulgaria’s accession on June 20, requiring approval by a qualified majority, according to the European Council.

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe stated, “This is a crucial step for Bulgaria’s euro adoption in 2026.”

Since joining the EU in 2007, Bulgaria has successfully met the convergence benchmarks, including maintaining low inflation and fiscal prudence, the Council reported.

Bulgaria’s currency, the lev, has been linked to the euro since 1999. The European Commission highlighted Bulgaria’s 2.7% inflation rate and public debt at 24.1%, both comfortably below EU thresholds.

The European Central Bank has previously recognized Bulgaria’s stable exchange rate and a 3.9% interest rate but emphasized the need for ongoing reforms.

MENAFN22062025000045017169ID1109706055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search