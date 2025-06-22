403
EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Calls for Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged all parties involved in the Iran nuclear dispute to de-escalate tensions and return to diplomatic negotiations.
“I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation,” Kallas stated on X.
She underscored that Iran “must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon,” cautioning that such a development would present “a threat to international security.”
Kallas revealed that EU foreign ministers are scheduled to address the matter at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting set for July 23.
Tensions in the region intensified after US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that American forces conducted “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict.
In response to the US attacks, Iran called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to condemn the American actions and demand accountability for those violating international law.
The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple locations in Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, leading Tehran to retaliate with missile attacks.
Israeli officials report at least 25 fatalities and hundreds wounded from Iranian missile strikes since the conflict began.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry reports that the Israeli assault has resulted in 430 deaths and over 3,500 injuries within Iran.
