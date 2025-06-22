403
IAEA Monitors Iran Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified on Sunday that there has been no detected rise in off-site radiation levels following the recent strikes on three of Iran's nuclear installations, including the Fordo facility.
“IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” the organization stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Tensions in the Middle East worsened after US President Donald Trump announced that American military forces had carried out "very successful" air raids on three Iranian nuclear locations, fueling anxieties about the potential expansion of the armed conflict in the area.
The conflict erupted on June 13, when Israel launched aerial attacks on various targets throughout Iran, including both military and nuclear sites. This offensive led Tehran to respond with counterstrikes.
According to Israeli officials, no fewer than 25 individuals have lost their lives, and hundreds have sustained injuries due to the ensuing Iranian missile barrage.
On the other side, Iran’s Health Ministry reported that approximately 430 people have perished and more than 3,500 have been hurt in the Israeli offensive.
