Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muslim Tech Fest Opens in London

Muslim Tech Fest Opens in London


2025-06-22 04:05:54
(MENAFN) The rapidly expanding Muslim Tech Fest opened its doors in London on Saturday, spotlighting Muslim prowess in technology while urging ethically grounded, values-centred creativity.

Launched in 2023 by visionaries Arfah Farooq and Zahid Mahmood, the festival convenes founders, programmers, and investors worldwide to mingle, exchange ideas, and disrupt conventional tech thinking.

With Anadolu as its global media ally, this year’s gathering welcomed more than 1,500 delegates from 27 countries—including the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and Canada.

As the organisers stressed, “This isn’t about diversity optics,” … “It’s about real access.”

Co-founder Mahmood explained that the mission is to return to foundational principles when designing technology.

"Faith and innovation aren't opposites; they've always gone hand in hand. What we need to do is go back to first principles as Muslims and see how it is that we build enterprise, technology, and innovation in a way that serves Allah," he said, adding that "It’s not contradictory to what major tech companies are doing today—it's about putting the right philosophy and principles in place."

Mahmood also underscored the necessity of crafting technology that benefits everyone, including individuals with disabilities and first-time users, affirming the festival’s commitment to inclusivity for all.

MENAFN22062025000045017167ID1109705770

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search