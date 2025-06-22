Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Urges Iran To Immediately Agree To End War, After Bombing Its Nuclear Facilities

Trump Urges Iran To Immediately Agree To End War, After Bombing Its Nuclear Facilities


2025-06-22 04:03:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump called on Iran to immediately agree to end the war with Israel, following the US strike on its nuclear facilities.
"This is an historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war", Trump posted on Truth Social.
Earlier, Trump announced that US forces had carried out a "very successful" airstrike targeting three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.
He said that "a full payload of bombs" were dropped on the main site at Fordo, noting that all aircraft involved in the operation left Iranian airspace and returned safely to their bases.
The US President described the operation as paving the way for what he called a "time of peace," calling for a pause to consider the significance of what had happened

