Araghchi Calls for Returning to Diplomacy
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, issued a stern warning on Saturday about American involvement in Israel’s ongoing military actions against Iran, calling such engagement “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”
While addressing media representatives in Istanbul prior to the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Araghchi stressed the potential of diplomatic efforts, saying: “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop.”
He underlined Iran’s willingness to resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue, affirming: “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”
The Iranian official blamed Israel for obstructing diplomatic solutions, declaring: “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.”
He further insisted that de-escalation was necessary before any diplomatic process could move forward.
The renewed conflict ignited on June 13 when Israel conducted aerial attacks on multiple locations inside Iran, targeting both defense and atomic infrastructure, which led Tehran to respond with counterstrikes.
Israeli officials reported that at least 25 individuals have died and several hundred sustained injuries following Iran’s missile retaliation.
Simultaneously, the Iranian Health Ministry stated that the Israeli offensive has resulted in 430 deaths and over 3,500 people wounded within Iran.
