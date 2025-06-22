WCM-Q Concludes 2025 Cycle Of Biomedical Research Training Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Four aspiring biomedical scientists have gained key research skills by completing the 2025 cycle of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) Biomedical Research Training Program (BRTP) for Nationals. The interns who participated in this year's programme are Raghad Rabie El Ghali, Hadeel Alashwal, Maryam Ali, and Sara Muhamed Saleh.

The programme is designed to give Qatari nationals and long-term residents who have recently graduated from college a firm foundation in practical laboratory and research administration skills, and experience conducting real clinical research projects while working alongside WCM-Q's highly qualified scientific faculty in the college's state-of-the-art laboratories.

To celebrate their successful completion of the programme, the interns were presented with certificates at a special graduation ceremony.

This year marks the 13th annual cycle of the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals, which was launched in 2011. To date, the programme has helped 62 graduates, including this year's cohort, take their first steps toward successful careers in research.

Dr. Khaled Machaca, professor of physiology and biophysics/senior associate dean for research, innovations, and commercialization at WCM-Q, said:“I am honoured to congratulate our latest cohort of talented graduates from the Biomedical Research Training Program. These impressive young scientists have dedicated the last 10 months to acquiring the skills and knowledge needed to become not only exceptional scientists but also vital contributors to Qatar's thriving biomedical research sector. I wish them every success in the next stages of their careers.” This year's BRTP interns are graduates of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar University, the University of Zhengzhou in China, and the International Medical University in Malaysia.

Tembela Eweje, associate director, grants, contracts and research training, said:“This programme is more than just training; it's about building a diverse and capable biomedical workforce for Qatar. The programme is designed to equip emerging scientists with critical skills and provide the mentorship they need for their careers after completion. During the graduation ceremony, our trainees expressed their excitement about the future and their eagerness to engage in activities that will help them gain the expertise needed to lead transformative research. One trainee mentioned that the programme provided them with what they would equate to about 10 years of experience in just 10 months.”

The programme has become an established bridge for college graduates to transition to the workplace and kickstart successful careers in research. Graduates from previous cycles have gone on to publish in leading journals and have been accepted to graduate school programmes in Qatar and abroad, while others have established careers in research at prestigious institutions across Qatar and the region.