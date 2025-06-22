EUR 1.5M For Humanitarian Demining: Ukraine Signs Agreement With Italy And UNDP
“This agreement is vital to implementing the National Mine Action Strategy. It will enable projects that clear agricultural land, rebuild infrastructure, restore economic activity in de-occupied territories, and support the return of displaced citizens,” said First Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.Read also: Russian drone hits sappers during demining in Kharkiv region, one dead, several wounded
She emphasized that the funding reflects the strength of international partnership-essential for Ukraine's long-term resilience.
An estimated 138,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory may be contaminated with explosive remnants of war, posing ongoing risks to civilians and hampering economic recovery.
Photo credit: Economy Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment