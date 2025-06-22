Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EUR 1.5M For Humanitarian Demining: Ukraine Signs Agreement With Italy And UNDP

2025-06-22 01:14:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Economy Ministry of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

“This agreement is vital to implementing the National Mine Action Strategy. It will enable projects that clear agricultural land, rebuild infrastructure, restore economic activity in de-occupied territories, and support the return of displaced citizens,” said First Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Read also: Russian drone hits sappers during demining in Kharkiv region, one dead, several wounded

She emphasized that the funding reflects the strength of international partnership-essential for Ukraine's long-term resilience.

An estimated 138,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory may be contaminated with explosive remnants of war, posing ongoing risks to civilians and hampering economic recovery.

Photo credit: Economy Ministry

