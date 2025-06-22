Lukashenko Meets With Kellogg In Minsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Belarusian state news agency BELTA , citing Lukashenko's press service, as reported by Ukrinform.

The meeting took place at the Palace of Independence with members of both delegations present. The agenda reportedly included global and regional developments, as well as Belarusian-American relations.

In a video released by state media, Kellogg remarked that the world was facing a very dangerous time, warning that ongoing crises could escalate rapidly if not approached with wisdom and fairness. Lukashenko, in turn, assured Kellogg of“complete security” in Belarus and pledged that“there will be no escalation not only in Belarus but also around us.”

The U.S. side has not yet issued an official statement regarding the visit.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Reuters-citing its own sources-reported that U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg planned to visit Belarus in the coming days to meet with Alexander Lukashenko, amid stalled ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine.