President Denies Discussing Government Resignation With PM Shmyhal
“Let me be clear, if I had decided to completely change the Prime Minister, I would first inform him-certainly before telling journalists. After all, we've been working together for many years. So no, I haven't had that conversation,” President Zelensky stated.Read also: Zelensky: No Patriot systems damaged in Russian air strikes
The President also expressed personal respect for Shmyhal, particularly for his leadership during the full-scale war.
Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak suggested that the entire Cabinet of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, could be dismissed in the near future.
