President Denies Discussing Government Resignation With PM Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state shared this with journalists, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Let me be clear, if I had decided to completely change the Prime Minister, I would first inform him-certainly before telling journalists. After all, we've been working together for many years. So no, I haven't had that conversation,” President Zelensky stated.

The President also expressed personal respect for Shmyhal, particularly for his leadership during the full-scale war.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak suggested that the entire Cabinet of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, could be dismissed in the near future.