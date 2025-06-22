403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Recommends Bulgaria for Eurozone Entry
(MENAFN) On Thursday, nations within the euro area put forward a recommendation for Bulgaria to become the 21st country in the eurozone, aiming for January 2026 as the target date for euro integration.
The Ecofin Council of the European Union is scheduled to cast votes on the legal measures concerning this entry on June 20, which will require a qualified majority, according to a statement from the European Council.
“This is a crucial step for Bulgaria’s euro adoption in 2026,” stated Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe.
Bulgaria, part of the European Union since 2007, has fulfilled the economic alignment standards, such as maintaining moderate inflation and sound budgetary management, the Council indicated.
The Bulgarian lev, tied to the euro since 1999, continues to show monetary stability.
The European Commission highlighted the nation’s 2.7 percent inflation level and 24.1 percent debt-to-GDP ratio, both of which fall well beneath the EU’s prescribed ceilings.
The European Central Bank previously acknowledged the country’s steady exchange rate and 3.9 percent interest rate, while also emphasizing the necessity for continued structural reforms.
The Ecofin Council of the European Union is scheduled to cast votes on the legal measures concerning this entry on June 20, which will require a qualified majority, according to a statement from the European Council.
“This is a crucial step for Bulgaria’s euro adoption in 2026,” stated Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe.
Bulgaria, part of the European Union since 2007, has fulfilled the economic alignment standards, such as maintaining moderate inflation and sound budgetary management, the Council indicated.
The Bulgarian lev, tied to the euro since 1999, continues to show monetary stability.
The European Commission highlighted the nation’s 2.7 percent inflation level and 24.1 percent debt-to-GDP ratio, both of which fall well beneath the EU’s prescribed ceilings.
The European Central Bank previously acknowledged the country’s steady exchange rate and 3.9 percent interest rate, while also emphasizing the necessity for continued structural reforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment