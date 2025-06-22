Yemen's Houthis Vow To Target U.S. Ships If Washington Attacks Iran

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Jun 22 (NNN-YPA) – Yemen's Houthis said in a statement yesterday that, it would target U.S. ships, if Washington attacks Iran.

“If America is involved in the attack and aggression against Iran ... the armed forces (Houthi forces) will target its ships and battleships in the Red Sea,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“We follow and monitor all the movements in the region ... and we will take the necessary measures,” he said, adding,“We stand by Iran ... We will not allow America and its criminal entity to implement their plans in the region.”

On Friday, U.S. President, Donald Trump, told reporters that he has given Iran a maximum of two weeks to return to the negotiation table, over its nuclear programme.

Last week, Israel began a campaign of airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and senior Iranian leaders, destroying several infrastructures and killing dozens of Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, apart from murdering hundreds of civilians, including women and children. In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks on various locations in Israel.

The Yemen-based Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since Nov, 2023, weeks after the Israel-Hamas war broke out in Gaza, to show solidarity with the Palestinians.– NNN-YPA