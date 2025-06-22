Yemen's Houthis Vow To Target U.S. Ships If Washington Attacks Iran
“If America is involved in the attack and aggression against Iran ... the armed forces (Houthi forces) will target its ships and battleships in the Red Sea,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.
“We follow and monitor all the movements in the region ... and we will take the necessary measures,” he said, adding,“We stand by Iran ... We will not allow America and its criminal entity to implement their plans in the region.”
On Friday, U.S. President, Donald Trump, told reporters that he has given Iran a maximum of two weeks to return to the negotiation table, over its nuclear programme.
Last week, Israel began a campaign of airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and senior Iranian leaders, destroying several infrastructures and killing dozens of Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, apart from murdering hundreds of civilians, including women and children. In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks on various locations in Israel.
The Yemen-based Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since Nov, 2023, weeks after the Israel-Hamas war broke out in Gaza, to show solidarity with the Palestinians.– NNN-YPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment