'More Than Ceremony': UAE Minister Honours 50 People Of Determination Upon Graduating

Fifty young men and women with disabilitie walked proudly across the stage in Ajman, celebrating a moment many thought might never come - they were graduating.

The Ministry of Family held a special ceremony at the Cultural Centre in Ajman to honour 50 students, all of whom completed training at disability care and rehabilitation centres across the UAE.

The graduates came from Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Dibba Fujairah. For the first time, they were joined by students from the“Mashaghel Rehabilitation Centres” vocational training programme, creating a shared celebration of hard work and progress.

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, honoured each graduate personally. These students had taken a path that required strength, not just physically, but emotionally. Through their academic and professional training, they showed that disabilities do not stop dreams. Their journey has become an example for many others.

She praised the graduates for their determination and commitment. She emphasised that this achievement stands as a testament to their unwavering will and the profound positive impact of these programmes, which aim to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

“The event was more than a ceremony. It was a sign of what's possible when people of determination are given support and encouragement. It showed the importance of believing in their abilities and creating spaces where they can learn, grow, and contribute,” she said.

The ceremony was a celebration and reinforcement of inclusion and empowerment. It highlighted the importance of investing in the capabilities of people of determination and providing a supportive environment for them to contribute effectively to the nation's development. It also showcases the Ministry of Family's important work in promoting social inclusion and ensuring equal access to education, healthcare, and jobs for people of determination, in line with the National Policy for Empowering Persons with Disabilities.

The Ministry of Family operates several rehabilitation centres for people of determination across different emirates, including Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dibba Al-Fujairah.

These centres work with individuals aged 4 to 18, offering customised education and training. Once students complete the programme, they can move into vocational work, take on small projects, or prepare to enter the job market.

One programme, called the“Mashaghel Rehabilitation Centres Programme,” gives people of determination training in entrepreneurship and home-based business skills. It helps them work towards independence and learn how to run their own small projects or businesses from home.