Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Pres.: Middle East Cannot Endure Another War


2025-06-21 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the importance of dialogue as the only means of resolving the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.
During his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, he said that Turkiye has shown a firm stance against Israel occupation aggressions on Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Iran.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, focused on the escalating conflict between the Israeli occupation regime and Iran.
They also discussed broader regional and global issues, Turkiye's Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.
The Middle East "region cannot endure another war," AA quoted the President as saying during the meeting.
He called for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and a return to diplomacy as the path to resolving nuclear disputes.
Noting that Turkiye is ready to do its part, including facilitating dialogue, Erdogan "emphasized the need for immediate steps to start diplomacy through technical and high-level talks between Iran and the US, and reaffirmed that Turkiye will continue to support this process."
The meeting took place at the Lutfi Kirdar Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul province following the OIC ministerial.
Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief Foreign Policy Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, were also in attendance. (pickup previous)
ta


MENAFN21062025000071011013ID1109704560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search