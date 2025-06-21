Arab AI Researchers Initiative Opens New Frontiers In Academic Innovation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The University of Dubai and the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting have unveiled the Arab AI Researchers initiative, marking the first pan‐Arab programme dedicated to training academics in artificial intelligence for research and teaching. The launch aligns with efforts to implement the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities, announced in May 2024, and formalised at the 5th Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum in Sharjah earlier this year.

President of the University of Dubai, Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, explained that AAIR responds to a growing call for universities in Arab states to embed AI into scholarly work and curricula. He noted that the programme reflects the aim of the AIU, which benchmarks integration across six domains: curriculum design, faculty capabilities, smart laboratory infrastructure, student proficiency, research output, and global partnerships.

Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Centre for Futures Studies and President of the AIU, emphasised the initiative's breadth.“AAIR offers specialised training to integrate AI across all academic tiers,” he said, underscoring the programme's ambition to reach a wide academic audience across the Arab world. That ambition gains momentum in tandem with AIJRF's global training portfolio of more than 120 courses and over 20 active AI initiatives, which includes the annual AIJWF and the GAIJI index.

Under the leadership of AIJRF's CEO Dr Mohamed Abdulzaher, AAIR will offer a free, accredited training programme conducted thrice yearly. Each session will involve four days of intensive instruction-totalising 15 practical hours-for approximately 150 participants. Graduates, upon submission of a project, will receive certification jointly from AIJRF, the University of Dubai and cooperating institutions. Dr Abdulzaher emphasised the programme's dual focus: practical AI tool use in research and instruction that covers emerging pedagogical approaches such as smart classrooms, automated assignments and AI‐generated project frameworks, underpinned by ethical guidelines.

Experts highlight the significance of AAIR against a backdrop of evolving demand for localised AI capacity in the region's higher education sector. Gulf News records that the Arab Index for AIU initially pioneered this area by evaluating Arab universities on their strategic integration of AI into humanities and theoretical sciences, spanning institutions from Morocco to Qatar. This quantitative benchmarking now finds practical implementation through AAIR.

The initiative affords multiple strategic gains. It aims to develop an Arab‐centred community of practice in AI, offer Arabic‐language curricular resources, and foster collaborations among universities, research centres and technology providers. Policy experts suggest that by nurturing such ecosystems, the region can more accurately reflect its socio‐cultural context in AI tools and methodologies.

AAIR also responds to economic and educational drivers. UAE government-backed surveys estimate the Arab educational sector will expand rapidly alongside digital acceleration, yet critical gaps remain in Arabic‐language AI content and smart infrastructure. By empowering faculty and students alike, AAIR seeks to deepen the region's AI talent pool and sustainability.

Formative metrics indicate uptake: AIJRF announced an AAIR target of training 500 academics during the first phase, with enrollment details shared via LinkedIn and public briefings. Dr Abdulzaher credits the partnership between University of Dubai, AIJRF, and other institutional collaborators for enabling broad access to the programme.

Still, the initiative faces challenges inherent to regional adoption. Previous AI integration efforts highlight logistical barriers-such as uneven access to AI‐equipped labs, variable levels of faculty digital literacy, and limited Arabic AI datasets. AAIR's focus on standardisation and community‐based learning aims to alleviate such bottlenecks.

Industry observers are tracking AAIR's impact on research and higher education closely. Stakeholders expect ripple effects, including: greater academic publication in AI‐focused journals; the emergence of Arab‐context AI pedagogies; enhanced employability of STEM graduates with real‐world AI experience; and institutional impetus to invest in smart infrastructure.

The AAIR launch also complements AIJWF's wider initiatives, including the Human Talents vs Gen‐AI Challenge introduced at the 5th edition in April at American University of Sharjah. Collectively, these initiatives contribute to a regional strategy to navigate the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, with emphasis on generative AI and its socio‐economic consequences.

