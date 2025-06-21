Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM, Erdogan Discuss Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Iran

2025-06-21 02:01:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met Saturday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is taking place in Istanbul, Turkiye.
At the outset of the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to President Erdogan and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to him and continued progress and prosperity for the Turkish people.
For his part, the Turkish President entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and further development and growth for the Qatari people.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the continued Israeli aggression on the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to a number of issues of mutual concern.

