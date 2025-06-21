403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM, Erdogan Discuss Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Iran
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met Saturday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is taking place in Istanbul, Turkiye.
At the outset of the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to President Erdogan and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to him and continued progress and prosperity for the Turkish people.
For his part, the Turkish President entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and further development and growth for the Qatari people.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the continued Israeli aggression on the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to a number of issues of mutual concern.
At the outset of the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to President Erdogan and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to him and continued progress and prosperity for the Turkish people.
For his part, the Turkish President entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and further development and growth for the Qatari people.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the continued Israeli aggression on the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to a number of issues of mutual concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment