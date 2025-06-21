Powers Of Nakhchivan Parliament Speaker To Be Expanded

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The powers of the Chairperson of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) are set to be expanded under a new constitutional amendment, Azernews reports.

This proposal is reflected in the draft law“On Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” which was discussed today during a session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the draft law, the Chairperson of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan will be granted the following additional powers:



Submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan for setting the date of elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

Inform the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan on key issues concerning the political and public life of the region;

Represent the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in relations with foreign states, international organisations, as well as other physical and legal entities;

Present nominations to the President of Azerbaijan for the appointment of heads of local executive authorities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

Submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan regarding the conferment of qualification ranks and high special titles to civil servants of the Nakhchivan state bodies; Award state honours of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan for awarding state decorations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The draft amendment was put to a vote and adopted in its first reading.