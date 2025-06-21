Qatar Free Zone Unveils Strategy To Expand Business Links With Turkmenistan
The announcement followed a meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, head of QFZ, and Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Qatar.
Throughout the discourse, both parties underscored the
imperative of amplifying bilateral economic synergies and
facilitating the transfer of knowledge among niche institutions.
Turkmenistan has underscored the significance of 2025 as the Year
of International Peace and Trust, coinciding with the 30th
anniversary of the nation's enduring policy of permanent
neutrality, with initiatives anticipated to bolster the global
collaboration landscape.
The Ras Bufontas Free Zone, strategically positioned adjacent to Hamad International Airport, is dedicated to catalyzing business development via cutting-edge digital technologies and advanced high-tech solutions, offering a contemporary international ecosystem that cultivates optimal conditions for enterprise expansion and innovative breakthroughs.
