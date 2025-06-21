Odisha: Subarnarekha Flash Flood Create Havoc In Balasore, Over 50,000 Affected - Check Arrangements Made By Govt

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid heavy rains in Jharkhand, flash floods in the Subarnarekha River led water to enter their villages in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, affecting over 50,000 people, reported PTI quoting officials.

According to the report, the flash floods affected around 17 gram panchayat areas in the three blocks of Bhograi, Baliapal, and Basta and a part of Jaleswar Notified Area Council (NAC), adding the administration has geared up for the relief and rescue operations.

Quoting the District Emergency Office sources, the report said that though the water level of Subarnarekha at Rajghat was receding, it still remained at 11.9 metres against the danger mark of 10.36 metres.

"We hope the water level will recede further as there has not been much rainfall in the upper catchment of the river in Jharkhand," PTI quoted the official as saying.

The official said that the flash flood was experienced in some parts of Balasore district due to a sudden release of water from Chandil Dam in Jharkhand.

Here's about the arrangements made:

1) The authorities have advised the residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to stay alert and be prepared to shift to nearby cyclone shelters if the situation deteriorates.

2) Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas instructed the block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars to remain prepared to evacuate the people.

3) Also, the officials were asked to keep a watch on the situation and help people affected by the flash flood. The BDOs were also asked to undertake the distribution of dry food items among the affected people, the official said.

4) Among others, the Balasore District Collector directed the chief district medical officer (CDMO) to keep adequate stocks of essential medicines and ensure healthcare arrangements were in place.

5) Even, the superintending engineer (irrigation) was asked to conduct a thorough check of all gates of Chandil Dam and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of water levels, taking all necessary precautionary measures.

6) The civil supplies officer (CSO) was asked to confirm the readiness and adequacy of food and essential supplies.

7) Leaves of all staff were cancelled until further notice, and a strict directive was issued prohibiting government officials from leaving headquarters without prior permission

