Azerbaijan Hosts First-Ever UFC Event

2025-06-21 06:44:39
(MENAFN) On Friday, President Ilham Aliyev welcomed UFC President Dana White to the capital city, marking a key milestone as Azerbaijan prepares to host its first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. The tournament is set to kick off Saturday.

White commended the country's extensive preparations for the highly anticipated event and expressed his gratitude to Aliyev for his vital role in bringing the UFC to Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing the significance of the groundbreaking event, President Aliyev stated, “The organization of the UFC tournament for the first time in our country is significant. We want it to be sustainable,” as reported by an Azerbaijani news agency.

The two leaders also discussed Azerbaijan's growing sports sector, including local athletes' recent successes and national initiatives designed to boost youth participation in sports.

